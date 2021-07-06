'Hope God'll Allow Next Time': Supreme Court Says Rath Yatra In Puri Only

Amid concerns that mass gatherings could spark a third wave of Covid infections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that this year the Rath Yatra could only be held at Odisha's Puri Jagannath Temple and not at other places in the state.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions by individuals and groups, including the Odisha Vikas Parishad, challenging the Odisha government's decision to cancel the Rath Yatra (except the Puri Jagannath Temple edition) because of the pandemic.

The central government had also wanted Rath Yatras to be held at places in the state. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said this could be done without upsetting health protocols.

However, a bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana dismissed all the petitions; the Chief Justice said: "We hope and trust God will allow the Rath Yatra next time."

"I also go to Puri every year... but have not gone for the last one-and-a-half years. I do puja at home... and it can be done at home. (The state) government has taken the right decision," he said.

The Odisha government had opposed the petitions challenging the High Court's June order.

The state said it would be impossible to control crowds - to ensure proper use of face masks and maintaining of social distance and other Covid-appropriate behaviour - at multiple locations.

The state also said it would be difficult to ensure conditions laid down by the Supreme Court last year - when it similarly allowed the Rath Yatra at Puri but not other places in Odisha.

Last year, despite the threat of COVID-19, tens of thousands gathered outside the iconic temple in Puri as the top court allowed the seven-day chariot festival in a restricted fashion.

Among the restrictions imposed were that the state would have to order a curfew when the chariots were being pulled, and that no more than 500 people could pull it any given time. This was to ensure social distancing rules were followed.

The court also said that only those who had tested negative for COVID-19 could take part in the processions.

The Rath Yatra from the Jagannath temple - the biggest temple of the Lord Jagannath in the coastal district of Puri -- is attended by lakhs of people from across the world.

Lord Jagannatha is regarded as the supreme god and the sovereign monarch of the Odishan empire. Puri Jagannath Temple Odisha is known as the land of Lord Jagannath, which literally means the Lord of the Universe.

During the celebrations, Lord Jagannath comes out of his sanctum sanctorum so that devotees from different sects and communities can see him. lt is said that those who take part in the festivity "earn their passage to the heaven", according to the temple officials.