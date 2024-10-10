Farewell, Ratan Tata: Politicians Pay Tribute To Legendary Industrialist

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Sons, died at 86 on October 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being". In a series of social media posts, PM Modi mentioned Ratan Tata's contributions.

"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," read PM Modi's post on X, formerly Twitter.

"One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few," he added.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died at 86 after a long ailment. On Monday, he had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing medical check-ups due to his age and related medical conditions.

"Thank you for thinking of me," he said.

Condolence messages are pouring in following the news of Ratan Tata's death.

Ratan Tata "blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics," said President Droupadi Murmu. "A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable," she added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar noted Mr Tata's contributions towards building a self-reliant India.

"A man of deep commitment and compassion, his philanthropic contributions and the humility he embodied aptly reflect the ethos he embraced. As 'the legend' of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat would miss him very dearly."

Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata Ji- a towering figure of Indian industry, whose contributions towards building a self-reliant Bharat will forever be an inspiration to entrepreneurs in India and beyond.



While talking to news agency ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal remembered Ratan Tata's good work. Recalling an incident from the Coronavirus pandemic, he said, "When the country was facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Ratan Tata pledged Rs 1,500 crore, without any hesitation and condition. Of this, Rs 500 crores were released immediately. This helped us strengthen our hands to fight the battle against Covid."

He went on to recall the day Ratan Tata came to My Goyal's house for breakfast and appreciated the simple South Indian breakfast including Idli, Vada and Dosa with sambhar. Later, before leaving, Mr Tata asked Mr Goyal's wife, if she would like to get a selfie with him. Mr Goyal broke down and said, "It is these thoughtful gestures which make the man, the Ratan Tata 140 crore Indian love and the world loves."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences to the Tata Group and "countless admirers" of Ratan Tata. He shared a picture of him, shaking hands with Mr Tata and captioned it, "He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams."

Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, "a visionary and compassionate guide", saying the country has lost a "proud son". "Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status," he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren still "can't believe" that Ratan Tata is no more. A one-day state mourning has been declared in Jharkhand as he described the industrialist as a person "who gave world recognition to a backward state".

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar tilted Ratan Tata's death an "irreparable loss."

महान और प्रतिष्ठित उद्योगपति एवं समाजसेवी रतन टाटा जी के निधन की सूचना से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है।

"Ratan Tata was the kind of person who didn't work only for his close ones but for the entire society," said BJP Leader Shaina NC. "His only goal was to use his earnings for the service of society, to make it better," she added.

"He is a legend by any standards and this legend will not fade away," said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the death of Ratan Tata. "Ratan ji will not just continue to be regarded as a major contributor who fashioned the fabric of modern Indian economy and development, he will continue to live on as a legend," he added.

Ratan Tata's body is kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns, Nariman Point in Mumbai for people to pay their respects and homage to the philanthropist.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the last rites of Mr Tata will be performed with full state honours. During this period, the national flag will fly at half-mast in government offices in the state and no entertainment or entertainment programs will be organized. CM has announced state mourning on Thursday (October 10).