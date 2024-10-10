'Had Courage To Speak Truth To Power': Manmohan Singh's Ratan Tata Tribute

'A man who had the courage to speak truth to those in power' - former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's brief but telling epitaph about industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, who died at the age of 86.

In a heartfelt letter to Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran, the Congress veteran said he had been left "deeply saddened" by the news and lamented the passing of a "stalwart of Indian industry".

Ratan Tata, the former Prime Minister said, was much more than a business icon, a sentiment that echoes the thoughts of 145 crore Indians gathered today in their grief.

"He was much more than a business icon... his vision and humanity were demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life. And he had courage to speak the truth to men in power," Manmohan Singh - branded a 'silent PM' by critics - wrote.

"I have fond memories of working closely with him on several occasions (and) take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences... May his soul rest in peace."

Ratan Tata's passing has been mourned by industrialists, political leaders across party lines, and the entire nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Padma Vibhushan winner as a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being".

READ | "Ratan Tata Was Visionary Business Leader, Extraordinary Human": PM

"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and unwavering commitment to making our society better."

Mr Tata - twice Chairperson of Tata Sons, the parent company of the corporate behemoth that is the Tata Group - died after a long ailment. On Monday he was rushed to hospital but dismissed talk of ill-health.

READ | Ratan Tata: Industrialist, Philanthropist, And Indian Icon

In a typically unassuming and humble social media post Mr Tata thanked his supporters and said he was undergoing routine medical tests. "Thank you for thinking of me..." he said.

And today the country, and indeed global business leaders, are doing just that.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.