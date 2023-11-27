Rat-Hole Miners Begin Manual Drilling At Uttarakhand Tunnel

Manual horizontal drilling has started at the Uttarakhand tunnel where 41 men have been trapped for more than two weeks, the authorities have said. The process started at 7 this evening after the American Augur Drill broke again, its blades fouled up by iron grill from the tunnel ceiling and other debris.

The work is being conducted by "rat miners"—labourers used to drilling narrow shafts as part of a primitive method of coal extraction.



The vertical drilling to create an extra passageway has already progressed to 36 meters, officials said.

Manual drilling from top and side are the two methods on which rescue workers are focussing on after several other methods failed. Horizontal drilling from the Barkot end of the tunnel is also in progress.