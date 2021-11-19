Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar Turn Blue On Eve Of World Children's Day | In Pics

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and other monuments across New Delhi were illuminated with blue lights on the eve of the World Children's Day. The iconic monuments lighting up was part of the #GoBlue campaign by the UNICEF which aims to highlight child rights and the impact the Covid pandemic had on children's lives.

Along with iconic monuments, key parliament buildings like North Block and South Block were also lit up in blue on Friday, a day ahead of World Children's Day.

Delhi: Qutub Minar illuminated with blue lights on the eve of World Children's Day. pic.twitter.com/HA8cJb4kWf — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

On Saturday, UNICEF will hold a Parliament with children in partnership with Parliamentarian's Group for Children (PGC). The event, on November 20, will be attended by several members of Parliament.

At the Parliament, children will discuss re-opening of schools and present a Charter of Demands to the parliamentarians. The participant parliamentarians are expected to sign a letter of commitment to support integrating children's rights and voices.

The World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20, every year. It was first celebrated in 1954 to foster international togetherness among children across the globe. The day is also an occasion meant to highlight and improve on issues that affect children's welfare.

In 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20. In 1989, the UN General assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on this date.