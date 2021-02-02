Rare Odd-Eyed Cat In High Demand After Wrestler Rescues It From Madhya Pradesh Forest

Wrestler Anubhav Singh rescued the cat from a forest area in Madhya Pradesh.

A wrestler recently rescued an odd-eyed cat from Madhya Pradesh and is now flooded with offers from people who want to buy the animal which highly resembles the Khao Manee cat, also known as the Diamond Eye cat -- a rare breed originating in Thailand.

However, the rescuer is in no mood to part ways with the cat calling it his "lucky charm."

Wrestler Anubhav Singh, on his way from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to his aunt's house in Sarani area of Betul, spotted a pack of dogs chasing the cat which had taken shelter atop a tree in a forest area. He managed to scare the dogs away and brought the cat home.

The cat, which has one blue and one golden eye, was injured in the attack by dogs and was nursed back to health by Mr Singh.

It has been named 'Hazel' and is suddenly in high demand now, with many people offering high prices for it.

Khao Manee cats from Thailand are pure white with a short, smooth, close-lying coat. They can have blue eyes, gold eyes or odd-eyes with one of each colour and are very rare to find.

"Many people are asking me (about the cat). I have seen the cost of such cats which is between $7,000-11,000. It's very rare and lucky and a lot of people are coming to me (offering to buy it)," he said.

"I'll not give it to anyone, as I firmly believe that it's the lucky charm given to me by God... it is a part of our family now," he added.

Mr Singh is a budding wrestler who won the bronze medal in the 55-kg Greco Roman class of Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championship in 2017.