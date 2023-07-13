Rare Bird 'Jerdon's Babbler' Spotted In UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Globally, the count of Jerdon's Babbler is claimed to be near 10,000. (File)

A rare and globally endangered bird species 'Jerdon's Babbler' was spotted in the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), in the grasslands of Uttar Pradesh.

The bird was found during a grassland survey of bird fauna in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the official statement.

In an official release, scientists at The Habitats Trust, Kaushik Sarkar and Anup Bokkasa revealed that Jerdon's Babbler lives in small flocks in pairs in high/long grasslands. This globally threatened bird has been listed in the 'Vulnerable' category of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 1994.

According to the scientists, the existence of this rare bird in UP is significant as over 95% of all other Jerdon's Babbler sightings in India are from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Jerdon's Babbler was found in Haryana and Punjab along the Sutlej River. But with depleting areas of high grassland, 95% of Jerdon's Babbler in India is found in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh only. Globally, the count of Jerdon's Babbler is claimed to be near 10,000, out of which approximately 30% are found in India.

The Habitats Trust works towards protecting the grasslands in the region, which are home to a biodiverse bird population. They help to restore the delicate balance of the local ecosystems, allowing the species to thrive.

Based in Noida, The Habitats Trust is a biodiversity conservation and climate change organisation which works in 23 states and union territories. It aims to conserve and restore ecological functionality as a pathway towards human well-being.