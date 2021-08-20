Rape, Murder Trinamool's Khela: Smriti Irani On Bengal Post-Poll Violence

Smriti Irani said justice will prevail after an impartial probe. (File)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Mamata Banerjee-led government over post-poll violence and alleged that "rape and murder is Trinamool Congress' "khela".

Her remarks came after Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The High Court also ordered setting up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

"The message from today's judgement is there will be no "khela" but only justice. Has Mamata Banerjee ever asked anyone who left Bengal to come back to the state? So many women have been raped. Did Mamata Banerjee offer them moral support or assure them of justice? So many people's homes have been looted and ransacked. Did she meet any of those families? Instead, she said nothing such happened. Today court said these things happened," the minister told ANI.

The union minister said justice will prevail after an impartial probe.

Asked about TMC's "khela hobe" poll slogan, Mr Irani said, "What "khela" has TMC done? Rape and murder is TMC's khela. They will now celebrate it. TMC will now officially celebrate the rape of women. Is this the politics of Mamata Banerjee?"

Asked about TMC leader Saugata Roy's remarks, she said, "What is the state's matter? Is it the right of the state government to rape women? To kill people? Is it the right of the West Bengal government to loot and burn the houses of BJP workers and make Indians refugee in their own country - their only fault being that they are BJP supporters?"

Saugata Roy had said the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI inquiry is a transgression on the state's right.

"I am unhappy with the verdict. If in every law and order matter which is entirely within state government's jurisdiction the CBI comes in, it is a transgression on state's right. I am sure state government will judge the situation and take a decision to appeal to a higher court if necessary," Mr Roy told ANI.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team probing the post-poll violence in West Bengal had submitted its final report to Calcutta High Court on July 15.

Assembly polls were held in West Bengal earlier this year.