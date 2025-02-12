YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija Meets Cops Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Case Outrage

The row over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks shows no signs of dying down, as more police complaints are filed and demands for strict action become louder. Another section, however, feels the outrage is selective.

Here are 10 latest developments in this big story Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, another influencer who has drawn fire for her crass remarks on the India's Got Latent roast show, visited Khar police station with her lawyer after the cops called her to record her statement in the case. A team of Assam police has been rushed to Mumbai as part of the probe into Mr Allahbadia's crass remarks. Assam Police earlier registered a case of obscenity against Allahbadia, comic and show host Samay Rana, Ms Mukhija and others. The National Commission for Women has expressed concern over Allahbadia's remarks and summoned him and others linked to the show on February 17. "These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect," the panel said, adding that a hearing has been scheduled on the instructions of chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. The Maharashtra cyber cell has filed a case under the IT Act. Reports say that notices are being sent to at least 30 people linked to the show and they would have to appear before the Cyber Cell and record their statements. The matter has reached the Parliament too. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has flagged the objectionable comments and demanded censorship on OTT platforms. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has said she would raise the matter at a House panel. Allahbadia, also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, recently appeared in an episode of India's Got Latent hosted by Raina. A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." Amid the row, Allahbadia has issued an apology. "My comment was not appropriate, and not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry." He said that he had a "lapse in my judgment" and "it was not cool". The podcaster, who has millions of followers on social media, is feeling the heat now as people unfollow him. He has lost about 50,000 followers since the row erupted. Multiple celebrities have spoken out against Allahbadia and said vulgarity was not funny and that it was irresponsible of him to make such a remark without considering its impact on society. Another section, however, has said the outrage over the issue was selective and that law enforcement should instead focus on crime control instead of going after Allahbadia, especially after his apology.

