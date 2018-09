Justice Ranjan Gogoi assumes office on October 3. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind today appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India. He will take office on October 3.

The appointment comes nearly a week after his predecessor Dipak Misra wrote to the government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor. Chief Justice Misra retires a day before, but since October 2 is a holiday, October 1 will be his last working day.