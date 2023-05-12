Day Before Engagement To Parineeti, Rangolis At Raghav Chadha's Delhi Home

As per reports, the private ceremony will be attended by 150 close friends and family members.

Preparations for AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement to actor Parineeeti Chopra are in full swing ahead of the big day on Saturday.

Visuals from outside Mr Chadha's Delhi house on Friday evening showed the entrance decorated with lamps and floral rangolis. Photos from Ms Chopra's Mumbai residence also showed decorative lighting covering the balcony in apparent preparation for the actor-politician couple's engagement.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lighting and floral decoration at the Government residence of AAP MP Raghav Chadha ahead of his engagement with actress Parineeti Chopra that will reportedly be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fvkqJVXd5s — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Although neither Mr Chadha and Ms Chopra have confirmed the engagement, the couple will reportedly exchange rings on May 13 with the wedding date set for later this year.

As per reports, the private ceremony will be attended by 150 close friends and family members. Members of political parties including Mr Chadha's AAP along with celebrities from the film industry are expected to attend the Saturday affair.

Social media is also abuzz with reports of Ms Chopra's cousin and star Priyanka Chopra also joining the celebrations.

The couple, who studied together at the London School of Economics, are rumoured to be dating since March after they were spotted together at airports or on dinner dates.

While the two have often brushed off dating rumours, a tweet by AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora “blessing” the “union” sent the rumour mill churning about the couple finally making their relationship official.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to@raghav_chadha and@ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!,” he said.