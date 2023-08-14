Congress Leader Calls BJP Supporters "Rakshas", Sparks Massive Row

Randeep Surjewala Rakshas Remark: Congress leader's remarks drew strong reactions from the BJP.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has triggered a huge controversy with his comment on the BJP and its supporters. The ruling party and those who vote for it are "Rakshas (demons)", he told a gathering in Haryana, drawing sharp condemnation from the BJP, which rules the state.

"The people of BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are 'rakshas' and those who vote for the party and support them are 'rakshas' too," Mr Surjewala said at a public meeting in Kaithal.

"Today, I curse them from this land of Mahabharat," the Congress leader thundered.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was among the BJP leaders who ripped into Mr Surjewala, saying comments like this would doom the Congress to remain in the Opposition forever. "Repeated electoral losses have pushed the Congress into irrelevance. They are going from Congress to irrelevance," Mr Puri said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took on Rahul Gandhi and said: "Having failed to launch the prince again and again, the Congress has now started abusing the public."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "What do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi believe? Do you consider the public "rakshas"? Is this your Mohabbat ki dukaan?" asked Mr Chouhan.

"You are cursing people. You consider yourself a God. Is this your 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'?" he quipped, quoting Ram Dhari Singh Dinkar - "Jab naash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai."

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, said his government would look into the speech. "Only a person born into a family of 'rakshas' tendency can think of using such indecent language. We will definitely take cognisance of this," Mr Khattar said.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Surjewala accused the BJP of hiding its failures behind emotional issues.

The Congress leader cited what he said were the failures of the Central government. "Are those who throw the society in the fire of hatred and kill the dreams of young talents, less than demons? These people want to kill issues by grabbing words. This government constantly wants to hide its failures behind emotional issues," he said.

"As a people's representative, it is my religion to raise public issues and to look into the eyes of those in power and ask public related questions! I will continue to follow this religion till my last breath!" Mr Surjewala posted.