Ramoji Rao, Founder Of Ramoji Film City, Dies At 87: 5 Facts

Ramoji Rao has died at the age of 87

Ramoji Rao, the head of ETV Network and the founder of Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, died early Saturday. He was 87. Mr Rao was admitted to Star Hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 after experiencing high blood pressure and breathlessness.

Five facts about Ramoji Rao:

1. Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was born on November 16, 1936, in Pedaparupudi, Andhra Pradesh, in a farmer's family. His parents, Venkata Subbarao and Venkata Subbamma, named him Ramayya in memory of his grandfather, which he later changed to “Ramoji”.

2. Mr Rao studied at Gudivada Municipal High School before getting his B.Sc degree from Gudivada College. After completing his education, he started his career in Delhi, working as an artist for an advertising agency.

3. On August 10, 1974, Mr Rao founded the Telugu daily Eenadu in Visakhapatnam. The newspaper gained quick popularity and became a leading publication in four years. It will celebrate its 50th anniversary in August this year.

4. He founded Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film studio and also headed the ETV Network of television channels. Mr Rao was also the Chairman of the Margadarshi Group of Companies and oversaw various businesses, including Margadarsi Chit Fund, Priya Foods and Kalanjali.

5. Mr Rao was awarded the second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2016, by then-President Pranab Mukherjee.