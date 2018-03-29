"Ramji" In BR Ambedkar's Name In All UP Documents, Orders Yogi Adityanath The name change to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was apparently suggested by another "Ram" -- UP Governor Ram Naik -- who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently

Share EMAIL PRINT UP government order refers to the name by which Dr BR Ambedkar is listed as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Lucknow: "Ramji" will be inserted as the middle name of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the man who drafted India's constitution, in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has ordered that all documents and records, old and new, should refer to the icon as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.



The name change was apparently suggested by another "Ram" -- UP Governor Ram Naik -- who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.



"Ramji", which is also used officially in Maharashtra, is the name of BR Ambedkar's father.



The governor, who has been campaigning since last year to "correct" the name, reportedly wrote to PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that even Dr Ambedkar used his full name in his signature.



He also suggested that the spelling of the name in Hindi should be amended to reflect its correct pronunciation -- Aambedkar



The UP government order refers to the name by which Dr Ambedkar is listed as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.



The opposition Samajwadi Party in UP has accused the Yogi government of dragging the iconic name into politics just to show people that it is pro-Dalit. "BJP and Yogi government are afraid of the Samajwadi-Mayawati alliance. BJP always comes up with new issues as soon as they realise their failure," said the party's Sunil Sajan.



"I don't find any reason to change his name. It's an individual's freedom to decide how he wants to be known. Why create a controversy unnecessarily? The Dalit community has expressed its displeasure," BJP parliamentarian Udit Raj has said, news agency ANI reported.



The legacy of BR Ambedkar, popularly known as "Babasaheb", is often caught in the tug-of-war between various political parties coveting the electoral support of India's most underprivileged castes.



