Ramgarh Sanctuary: Know All About India's 52nd And Newest Tiger Reserve

India added another fearher to its cap in tiger conservation efforts. The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan got the green signal from the NTCA or National Tiger Conservation Authority. The Ramgarh wildlife sanctuary is the country's 52nd tiger reserve. With the addition of this tiger reserve, Rajasthan gets its fourth one after Ranthambore, Sariska and Mukundra tiger reserves. Conservationist and senior forest service officer, Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and gave wildlife lovers the big news.
Now India will have 52 tiger reserve.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 22, 2021
Ramgargh Vishdhari Sanctury of Rajasthan got NTCA nod. #NEWS
Know all about the Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary
- The Ramgarh sanctuary is like a buffer for the Ranthambore National Park, one of the most famous wildlife sanctuaries in India.
- Rich in biodiversity and wild annimals, the Ramgarh sanctuary covers an area of around 252 square kilometer.
- One can spot a variety of wild animals like the Indian wolf, leopard, striped hyena, sloth bear, golden jackal, chinkara, nilgai among other animals at the Ramgarh Wildlife Sanctuary.
- According to the Rajasthan Tourism department, the best time to visit Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary is from November to March.
- As the covid-linked lockdown is being gradually relaxed, the Rajasthan government has opened most of its national parks and wildlife sanctuaries barring the tiger reserves. People who want to visit must follow safety measures, the Rajasthan Tourism tweeted.