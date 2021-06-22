Ramgarh Sanctuary: Know All About India's 52nd And Newest Tiger Reserve

Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan: India's 52nd Tiger Reserve

India added another fearher to its cap in tiger conservation efforts. The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan got the green signal from the NTCA or National Tiger Conservation Authority. The Ramgarh wildlife sanctuary is the country's 52nd tiger reserve. With the addition of this tiger reserve, Rajasthan gets its fourth one after Ranthambore, Sariska and Mukundra tiger reserves. Conservationist and senior forest service officer, Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and gave wildlife lovers the big news.

Ramgargh Vishdhari Sanctury of Rajasthan got NTCA nod. #NEWS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 22, 2021

Know all about the Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary