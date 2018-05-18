"I Am Kalki Avatar, Can't Come To Office," Says Gujarat Government Officer Thanks to his penance, the country is getting good rains, said Rameshchandra Fefar, superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency or SSPA, in reply to a show-cause notice served to him.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rameshchandra Fefar, who is in his late 50s, stated he couldn't come to office as he is busy with penance Ahmedabad: A Gujarat government official has claimed that he is Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Vishnu, and can't come to office because he is conducting a "penance" to "change the global conscience". Thanks to his penance, the country is getting good rains, said Rameshchandra Fefar, superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency or SSPA, in reply to a show-cause notice served to him. The notice and his bizarre reply have gone viral on social media. "Even if you don't believe, I am indeed the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and I will prove it in coming days.



"I realised that I am Kalki Avatar when I was in my office in March 2010. Since then, I am having divine powers," Mr Fefar said, speaking to media at his Rajkot house today.



In his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the agency three days ago, Mr Fefar, who is in his late 50s, stated he could not come to office as he is busy with penance.



"I am doing penance at home by entering into fifth dimension to change the global conscience....I can't do such penance sitting in office," the two-page reply said.



Because of his ongoing penance, India is getting good rainfall for the last 19 years, it claimed.



The SSPA should decide "whether it's more important for the agency to make me sit in the office and do time pass or do some concrete work to save the country from drought," he said, adding "Just because I am Kalki Avatar, India got good rains."



As per the notice, Mr Fefar attended his Vadodara office for only 16 days during the last eight months.



"Such unauthorised absence does not suit a gazetted officer. Work of the agency is getting hampered because of your absence," the notice read.



SSPA looks after rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar Project-affected persons.



