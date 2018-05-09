Muslims Don't Believe In Idols; Why Worry Over Jinnah Portrait: Ramdev Ramdev says Muslims, who do not give importance pictures or idols, should not worry about portrait of Jinnah at AMU

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Muslims don't believe in idols, why are they worried about Jinnah's portrait, says Ramdev Nalanda, Bihar: Yoga guru Ramdev is the latest to join the row over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). On Tuesday, Ramdev said Muslims, who do not give importance pictures or idols, should not worry about portraits of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Ramdev was speaking to the media after a yoga session at Bihar's Nalanda.



"Ab musalman toh chitron aur murtiyon mein vishwas nahi rakhte. Unko toh iss baare mein chinta hi nahi karni chahiye (Muslims don't believe in pictures and idols. They should not have to think about it), Ramdev said. "The ghost of Jinnah is hogging a lot of limelight," Ramdev told news agencies, adding that the Pakistan founder is good for his country but can "never be an ideal figure to those who believe in India's unity and integrity.



Ramdev's remarks comes within a week of union minister



The



On May 3, 28 students and 13 cops were injured in



After widespread tension on campus, AMU was forced to push back examinations scheduled on May 7 to May 12. A statement from AMU said, the decision was taken in a consultative meeting under the chairmanship of the University Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.



Professor Mansoor told PTI, the University has taken the decision after improvement in the law and order situation on campus. He said there was no proposal for closing the University for longer period, as the present situation does not warrant it. The VC requested students to come forward and help in restoring normalcy and peace on campus.



Yoga guru Ramdev is the latest to join the row over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). On Tuesday, Ramdev said Muslims, who do not give importance pictures or idols, should not worry about portraits of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Ramdev was speaking to the media after a yoga session at Bihar's Nalanda."Ab musalman toh chitron aur murtiyon mein vishwas nahi rakhte. Unko toh iss baare mein chinta hi nahi karni chahiye (Muslims don't believe in pictures and idols. They should not have to think about it), Ramdev said. "The ghost of Jinnah is hogging a lot of limelight," Ramdev told news agencies, adding that the Pakistan founder is good for his country but can "never be an ideal figure to those who believe in India's unity and integrity.Ramdev's remarks comes within a week of union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticising suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar , for praising Jinnah amid the controversy over his portrait at AMU. The minister had said Mr Aiyar's statement revealed the "true feelings of the Congress party".The row over Jinnah made the headlines after BJP's Aligarh lawmaker Satish Gautam questioned the portrait's presence in the AMU student union office. AMU officials have said Jinnah was a founder-member of the university's court and was granted life membership of the student union.On May 3, 28 students and 13 cops were injured in clashes that broke out between AMU students and the police, over the former demanding action against right-wing protesters who entered the campus and wanted Jinnah's portrait removed from the student union office, where it has been hanging for decades. After widespread tension on campus, AMU was forced to push back examinations scheduled on May 7 to May 12. A statement from AMU said, the decision was taken in a consultative meeting under the chairmanship of the University Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.Professor Mansoor told PTI, the University has taken the decision after improvement in the law and order situation on campus. He said there was no proposal for closing the University for longer period, as the present situation does not warrant it. The VC requested students to come forward and help in restoring normalcy and peace on campus. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter