'Budget, Not Bydget': Minister Trolls Shashi Tharoor On His 'English Typo'

The Congress MP had taken a dig at Mr Athawale for his expression during the Budget debate.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor renowned for his expansive vocabulary and penchant for "unheard" words like 'floccinaucinihilipilification,' which has led even the well-read make a run for their dictionaries, was on Thursday called out for spelling errors in a Twitter post.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pounced at the chance to school the Thiruvananthapuram MP and said "one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims."

Taking to Twitter, Mr Athawale pointed out the mistakes in Tharoor's tweet and said, "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It's not "Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but "reply"! Well, we understand!"

An avid Twitter user, Mr Tharoor often takes to the micro-blogging website to talk about a wide range of subjects. The Congress MP had taken a dig at Mr Athawale for his expression during the Budget debate.

"Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned and incredulous expression on Minister Ramdas Athawale's face says it all: even the Treasury benches can't believe FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman's claims about the economy and her Budget!" Mr Tharoor had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mr Athawale's "English lesson" to Tharoor provided a reason for Twitterati to have a good laugh too.