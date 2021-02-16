Rama Jois, Eminent Jurist, Dies. PM Modi And Others Pay Homage

Justice (Retd) Rama Jois died on Tuesday, PM Modi and others tweet condolences

Justice (Retired) Rama Jois, eminent jurist and former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand died on Tuesday. He was 89. Not only a wellknown jurist, Rama Jois, was also a writer and historian. "Justice (Retd) M Rama Jois was a towering intellectual and jurist. He was admired for his rich intellect and contributions towards making India's democratic fabric stronger. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in his condolence message.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "My condolences on the passing away of a noted jurist and former governor of Bihar and Jharkhand, Justice M Rama Jois Ji. He made a lasting contribution to Indian judiciary. His efforts in restoring democracy during the 1975 emergency will always be remembered...".

In his condolence message, BJP President JP Nadda said the former judge served selflessly for the nation and left his deep imprint on the Judiciary, Executive and legislative fields. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said his book ''The Legal and Constitutional History of India'' is a treatise...".

Justice (Retd) Shri. Rama Jois is no more. He had served as Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court. Also was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Born in Karnataka's Shivamogga on 27th July, 1932, Mandagadde Rama Jois had served as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was also a senior Supreme Court lawyer and former member of the Rajya Sabha. Rama Jois had written several books like 'Legal and Constitutional History of India: Ancient, Judicial and Constitutional System' and 'Seeds of Modem Public Law in Ancient Indian Jurisprudence'.