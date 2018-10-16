Ram Vilas Paswan Appoints Ex-Congress Leader As Uttar Pradesh Party Chief

Manishankar Pandey quit the Congress after 45 years and joined Lok Janshakti Party

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan today appointed Manishankar Pandey, who had quit the Congress recently, as his party's Uttar Pradesh president.

Welcoming Mr Pandey, who also joined the LJP today, Mr Paswan said his presence would strengthen his party in the politically most important state as it always "drew" support from different sections of society but could not build on it due to lack of a face.

Mr Pandey, a former lawmaker who said he has been in the Congress for over 45 years, also lashed out at the main opposition party's leadership, saying it had destroyed the organisation in the state as it was only interested in allying with regional parties to come to power at the Centre.