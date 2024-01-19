Seer Pulls Lord Ram Chariot With His Hair Over 566 Km To Ayodhya

Seer Badri started his journey on January 11 and is covering approximately 50 km every day.

As devotees countdown to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, many are showing their devotion to Lord Ram in different ways. A seer from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Seer Badri is pulling a chariot, symbolic of the chariot of Lord Ram, using his hair to show his devotion.

Seer Badri started his 566 km-long journey from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh to Ayodhya Ram Mandir for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. He started his journey on January 11 and is covering approximately 50 km every day.

#WATCH | Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Saint Badri pulls the chariot of Lord Ram using his braid, as he travels 566 km from Damoh to Ayodhya for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. pic.twitter.com/HpxTFGrtot — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Seer Badri reached Rae Bareli from Fatehpur on Friday late at night, where he halted and took rest. He visited several temples across the city during his halt. He again resumed his journey from the Hanuman temple complex located at the Behta intersection.

Seer Badri, in 1992, took a vow that after the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and the installation of the Ram Lalla statue, he would go to Ayodhya by pulling Ram's chariot with his matted hair.

Seer Badri during his journey said, "If there is Sanatan Dharma, then everything is there. Ram Mandir would not have been possible without Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath".

Meanwhile, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ram Temple, Ayodhya, on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on the same day.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

