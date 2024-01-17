Watch: Devotees Cycle 1,400 km From Surat To Ayodhya For Ram Temple Event

The cyclists have been on the road for nearly a month now

With the ‘Pran Pratishta' or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya just days away, NDTV encountered a group in Delhi who have started on a remarkable journey of 1,400 km from Surat to Ayodhya on their cycles to be a part of the ceremony.

The cycles are hard to miss, with signs that read "Surat to Ayodhya", "Jai Shree Ram" flags, and the Indian Tricolour.

The cyclists spoke about their journey and about how chanting Lord Ram's name is keeping them on the trail. They have been on the road for almost 21 days now, one of them said.

Asked how they managed to cope during this long way, one of them said, "We are chanting Lord Ram's name and carrying on. Sometimes we stop at petrol pumps and temples and people book rooms for us in hotels. People are helping us so much. It is all Lord Ram's blessings."

Many stop them on the way and offer them food, they said.

Two of the cyclists are also active YouTubers and are documenting and sharing their journey through vlogs and social media posts.

Another cyclist from Delhi, who was already on an all-India cycling trip, decided to join them after reaching Madhya Pradesh and witnessing the surge of people heading to Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Asked about their duration of stay in Ayodhya, they said they would not leave until they enter the Ram Temple. “Humko jab tak mandir mein jaane nahi denge, hum tab tak waha se hatenge nahi. Hum darshan karke hi aayenge (We will return only after we enter the temple and pray to Lord Ram).”

With this the group got going, but not before stopping at a tea stall, having some tea, and buying biscuits for the journey.

The week-long 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony commenced on Tuesday, January 16, marking the beginning of the elaborate rituals leading up to the significant event.