'Ram Temple Event Was Live Streamed In Temples': Tamil Nadu Cops In Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police (DGP) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in relation to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the state government's alleged oral order banning live telecast of the "Pran Pratishtha" of Lord Ram in the temple of the State on January 22 and called such allegations are "totally baseless and false".

Tamil Nadu Police said that the Ram Temple inauguration event was telecast in many temples.

"Apart from the live telecast, activities such as Poojas and Archanas were conducted in many temples across the State and no interference was done by any police officer for the Pooja and Archanas in the temples throughout the State," Tamil Nadu police told Supreme Court in an affidavit.

Earlier last week, the Supreme Court questioned the Tamil Nadu government on its alleged oral order to ban live telecasts of the 'Pran Prathishta' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya in temples across Tamil Nadu. The court said that the state government can't ban such events on the grounds that Hindus are a "minority" in certain areas.

The bench pulled up the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly ordering such a general order and said permission cannot be denied on the sole ground that other communities are living in the location.

In the submitted affidavit, Tamil Nadu police said that such allegation that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has orally instructed not to allow any ceremony or function including Annadhanam (giving away meals - a long-known tradition in Hinduism, organising Bhajans about Prabhu Ram, playing songs about Prabhu Ram on the auspicious occasions of January 22, the day of Pran Prathista of Ram Janmabhoomi is "totally baseless and false".

Tamil Nadu police said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has not issued any such instructions to the police department.

The petitioner, BJP's State unit secretary Vinoj P Selvam, has portrayed the Tamil Nadu Government as an Anti-Hindu Government which is totally false and condemnable, Tamil Nadu police told the court.

