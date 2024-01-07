'Ram Temple Consecration To Be Broadcast Live In Temples Across Delhi': BJP's Karnail Singh

The BJP leader said 1.08 lakh diyas will be lit at the Khatu Shyam temple

The live broadcast of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be screened at around 14,000 temples across the national capital, the Delhi BJP's temple cell chairman Karnail Singh said on Sunday.

Singh said that around 200 people will be present at each temple to watch the ceremony live. Nearly 30 lakh people in total are expected to attend the screening across the temples in the city, he added.

The BJP leader said 1.08 lakh diyas will be lit at the Khatu Shyam temple on the Delhi-Karnal road on January 20 and a bike rally taken out by temple priests on January 17 as part of celebrations to mark the historic event of 'praan pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Over 14,000 temple priests are visiting households across Delhi to distribute 'akshata' (uncooked grains of rice) to people and invite them to watch the consecration ceremony live at nearby temples on January 22.

Also, around 1,000 unipole hoardings have been booked to spread awareness about the "praan pratishtha" ceremony, the BJP leader said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)