Voting To Decide Ram Lalla Idol Today, 3 Designs Up For Contest

Three distinct designs crafted by separate sculptors will be presented.

The voting to decide the idol of Lord Ram Lalla for the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will take place today. The decision will mark a crucial step in the construction and consecration of the temple, scheduled for January 22.

The voting will be conducted during a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with overseeing the temple's construction and management. Three distinct designs crafted by separate sculptors will be presented, with the idol receiving the highest number of votes to be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum during the consecration ceremony.

A 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram, depicting a five-year-old Ram Lalla, will be chosen from the three designs, Champat Rai, the trust secretary, said on Wednesday. "The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look about it will be selected," he said.

As the date for the consecration ceremony approaches, the chairman of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, inspected the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the temple complex. Mr Misra assured that the construction is proceeding with a focus on quality rather than haste, with a three-phase plan to complete the entire project.

The consecration ceremony, spanning seven days, will commence on January 16 with an atonement ceremony conducted by the host appointed by the temple trust. Notable events during the ceremony include the procession carrying the child-like idol of Lord Ram, ritualistic baths, worship, and fire rituals.

On January 22, following a morning puja, the afternoon ceremony will see the idol find its permanent home under the auspicious 'Mrigashira Nakshatra'.

Ayodhya Temple Complex

The temple's trust has unveiled ambitious plans for the complex, emphasising its commitment to environmental sustainability and self-sufficiency.

The sprawling 70-acre complex will predominantly feature lush greenery, with approximately 70 per cent dedicated to a green area adorned with hundreds of trees. The trust has announced the inclusion of state-of-the-art facilities such as sewage and water treatment plants, a fire brigade post, and a dedicated power line within the complex.

"The atmanirbhar (self-sufficient) complex will not only be a spiritual haven but also a model of responsible environmental practices," MrRai said.

Sun Pillars

In addition to the green initiatives, Ayodhya is set to witness the installation of sun-themed pillars, known as 'Surya Stambhs,' along a prominent road in the temple town. Standing at an impressive 30 feet in height, each pillar will boast an ornamental orb that, when illuminated at night, will transform into a "miniature suns".

Constructed from reinforced cement concrete, these pillars will showcase a decorative cladding made from a special fiber, featuring the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' a mace symbolising Lord Hanuman, and other ornamental motifs.

