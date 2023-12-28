"Sita Mata Has Withdrawn Her Curse": 'King' Of Ayodhya On Development Wave

Ayodhya is getting a new look ahead of the Ram Temple consecration event

The administration has received over 100 applications for permission to build five-star hotels in Ayodhya, which did not have a proper hotel even a few years back, the man widely known as 'King of Ayodhya' told NDTV weeks ahead of the grand consecration event of the Ram Temple.

Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra is a member of Ayodhya royal family that goes back to King Darshan Singh, believed to have ruled the kingdom sometime in the 19th century. Referred to as Raja Saheb in the city, he has been involved with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since it began. He is also a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the temple after Supreme Court's landmark verdict in the land dispute case.

"Ever since the Supreme Court verdict, there is an environment of joy (in Ayodhya). The temporary temple was built. On holidays, Tuesdays, any festival, there is no space to even walk. Ayodhya did not have a proper hotel, and now more than 100 applications to open five-star hotels have come in, the district magistrate told me," he said.

Ayodhya, he said, was also being developed as a Smart City. "I think that in five years, people will come not just for darshan, but to see the city. Ayodhya will be known as the best holy town in the country," Mr Mishra said.

Ayodhya is undergoing a massive revamp in the run-up to the grand event on January 22. The city is getting a new airport and its railway station is being given a new look and facilities that will help crores of pilgrims visiting the holy town.

Looking at the all-round development, Mr Mishra said, "it appears that Mata Sita has withdrawn her curse".

Ayodhya, according to local legend, had been cursed by Sita when she was banished from the city by Lord Ram over rumours. It is owing to the curse that the city never saw speedy development, many believe.

Mr Mishra's association with Ram Janmabhoomi movement goes back more than three decades. In 1990, when at least 50 karsevaks were killed in police firing at Ayodhya, he had sheltered many karsevaks at his palace, he said.

"I had never hoped that I would be able to see Ram Mandir's construction in my lifetime. It is my good fortune," he said.