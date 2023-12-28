From Mumbai Streets to Ayodhya's Ram Temple: A Unique Pilgrimage

Shabnam will walk 1,425 kilometres to witness the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a tale that challenges stereotypes and exemplifies the universal nature of faith, Shabnam, a young Muslim woman from Mumbai, has embarked on a journey from Mumbai to Ayodhya. Accompanied by her companions, Raman Raj Sharma and Vineet Pandey, Shabnam set out to cover a distance of 1,425 kilometres on foot.

What makes Shabnam's journey unique is her unwavering devotion to Lord Ram despite her Muslim identity. Shabnam proudly asserts that one does not need to be a Hindu to worship Ram; what matters is being a good human being. Currently, Shabnam has reached Sindhava in Madhya Pradesh, covering 25-30 kilometers daily.

Despite the fatigue that comes with a long pilgrimage, the three youngsters say that their devotion for Ram keeps them going. The three have already become a social media sensation with several people who meet them sharing their story and photos.

Shabnam firmly believes that Ram's worship is not confined to any particular religion or region—it transcends borders and encompasses the entire world.

"Lord Ram belongs to everyone, irrespective of their caste or religion," Shabnam says when asked about the motivation behind the trip.

She also aims to challenge the misconception that only boys can undertake such arduous journeys.

Shabnam's pilgrimage has not been without challenges. The police have been instrumental not only in ensuring her security but also in arranging for her meals and accommodations.

While passing through sensitive areas in Maharashtra, the police ensured her safety and helped them out of some troublesome situations.

Despite some hateful comments on social media, Shabnam remains undeterred and enthusiastic about her journey. She acknowledges that there have been negative comments, but the overwhelming response has been positive and encouraging. As she marches forward, holding the saffron flag, Shabnam says she has experienced heartening moments of solidarity, with several people, including Muslims, greeting her with a 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Shabnam clarifies that there is no fixed date for her arrival in Ayodhya, debunking rumors about a planned gathering on January 22. She emphasises that her journey is a personal quest for spiritual fulfillment and a testament to the inclusive nature of devotion that transcends religious boundaries.

In a world often divided by religious lines, Shabnam's journey stands as a symbol of unity, breaking barriers, and proving that love and devotion know no bounds.