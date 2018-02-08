Ram Rajya Yatra: Date, Route Plan, Event Details

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Ayodhya to flag off 'Ram Rajya Rath Yatra' on February 13. The preparations for the yatra are reportedly being organised by two Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) affiliates - the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. According to reports, the Ram Rajya yatra will be taken out under the aegis of Shri Ramdas Universal Society, Maharashtra and representatives of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and others will participate in it.

1. The 39-day Ram Rajya yatra that will be inaugurated at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya at 2 PM on February 13, Tuesday.



2. The Ram Rajya Yatra will begin at 4 PM after address by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



3. The Ram Rajya Yatra will culminate in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram after covering four other states namely - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh.



4. The last day of Ram Rajya Yatra will be March 23.5. During these 39 days, nearly 40 public meetings will be held, aimed at reviving the Ram temple movement before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's campaign for a Ram temple in Ayodhya propelled the party into a major political force in the 1990s, but in the last few years, the party relegated it to the back pages of its election manifestos even in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took charge after the BJP's sweep in assembly elections this year, has asserted that building a Ram temple is a key agenda.



