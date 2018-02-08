Supreme Court To Start Final Hearings In Ayodhya Case Today: 10-Point Cheatsheet

The court was earlier expected to hold day-to-day hearing on the Ayodhya Case. (File)

New Delhi: Three judges of the Supreme Court are likely to start "final hearings" on a bunch of 13 petitions over the 2.7 acre disputed Ayodhya site that is claimed by both Hindus and Muslims. The top court's bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had earlier signalled its intention to hold the last round of hearings soon, rejecting a suggestion by senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal to defer hearings till after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. That recommendation had landed Mr Sibal, who was representing an individual in court, and the Congress in a major political row ahead of last year's elections in Gujarat.