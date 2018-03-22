Ram Navami 2018: Places To Witness The Celebration

It's not just the north India that celebrates Ram Navami , the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, with full fervour. The Hindu festival is also celebrated with immense zeal in southern parts of India too including Tamil Nadu. This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 25.

Lord Rama, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Hindu God Vishnu, was born on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to popular beliefs. He was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya and grew up to become an ideal for the people of his kingdom. He was all set to be crowned the king of Ayodhya when at once, he agreed to go on a 14-year-long exile at the behest of his stepmother Kaikayi. His wife Sita and brother Lakshmana accompanied him. The 14-year exile period is better known as "Vanvasa" in Hindu epic Ramayana.

He killed Ravana, the chief antagonist in Ramayana and the king of Lanka, after Ravana kidnapped Lord Rama's wife Sita. He is remembered as a just ruler.



Here are the places where you can witness Ram Navami celebrations.

Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi in Bihar is the birthplace of Sita.

Ram Navami, followed by nine-day Hindu festival Navratri, is also celebrated with great fervour in Sitamarhi in Bihar where Sita was born. Devotees throng to Janaki Mandir to celebrate on the occassion of Ram Navami. Sitamarhi holds great significance for Hindu pilgrims.

Ayodhya

Ayodhya is where Lord Rama was born.

The birth place of Lord Ram, Ayodhya is an important pilgrimage for the Hindu community. About 134 km from Lucknow, Ayodhya comes alive on the occassion of Hindu festival. Fairs are organised and processions are carried out to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama.

Rameshwaram

Rameshwaram is in Tamil Nadu.

Another place where devotees gather to celebrate the spring festival is Rameshwaram. This is where Lord Rama is believed to have begun his journey to Lanka. It is believed that an army of monkeys or Vanarsena built a "Ram Setu" to reach Lanka and rescue Sita.

