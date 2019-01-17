'Mahagathbandhan A Non-Starter; No One Can Match PM': BJP's Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incorruptible

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday termed the proposed 'Mahagathbandhan' or Grand Alliance as a non-starter, saying that the opposition parties have no credible issues or agenda against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

"Utter chaos is going on in the name of 'Mahagathbandhan' by the opposition parties. They have no common agenda, principle or ideals. However, efforts are on to form the Grand Alliance against the Centre. It is going to be a non-starter," he told the media.

"The opposition parties have no issues against the present government. They are trying to form the alliance with just one agenda, to stop Modi from coming to power again."

The senior party leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incorruptible and that there is no leader in the country at present who can match him.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was going to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with all the NDA partners and assured that the NDA alliance will be more victorious that ever.

"We are facing the people of the country with the developmental works we have undertaken in the past five years. A total of 129 schemes have been started for the benefit of under privileged people and 22 to 23 crore people have benefited.

"The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is also transparent and corruption free and there has not been a single allegation of corruption against anyone in the past five years except for the false allegation levelled by the Congress," Ram Madhav added.