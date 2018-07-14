Mehbooba Mufti Lying, She Must Learn To Manage Her Party: Ram Madhav

Centre and security forces have the power to neutralise all terrorists in the Valley: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav, BJP leader and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir said former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's statement on his party trying to break PDP "is not only based on untruth but also most shocking and unfortunate." Ms Mufti must find ways to "manage her party" said the BJP leader on Sunday.

"What Mehbooba ji said yesterday is unfortunate and based on lies. No one in Delhi is trying to break her party. Instead of solving their internal conflicts they are blaming Delhi and threatening in the name of terrorism. As far as BJP is concerned, we aren't trying to break any party," Ram Madhav told news agency ANI.

Ms Mufti yesterday accused the BJP of trying to split her party to form new government in the state. "If Delhi tries to create divisions and interfere" more Salahuddins and Yasin Maliks, would be born and the "outcome will be dangerous," she had said.

The BJP said Ms Mufti's statement has not only "exposed her proximity to separatists", it would now give "oxygen to terrorists" in the Valley.

"As far as the threat over 'Salahuddin' is concerned, the Central government and security forces have the power to neutralise all the terrorist in the Valley and those who might turn to terrorism due to Mehbooba," said Mr Madhav.



"We are committed to what we have said that Kashmir needs Governor Rule's for some time to deliver goods to the people," said Mr Madhav, adding that Mehbooba Mufti should "address the grievances" of "corruption and nepotism" in PDP made by her lawmakers.

Ms Mufti resigned last month after the BJP abruptly ended its three-year alliance with her PDP citing rising security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several PDP leaders a week ago had met Ms Mufti and pledged their support to her after allegations of BJP leaders trying to poach PDP lawmakers.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)