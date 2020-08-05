'Ram Is Love': Rahul Gandhi Tweets On Ayodhya Groundbreaking Ceremony

Congress's Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet, hailing Lord Ram today.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today posted a tweet hailing Lord Ram as the ground-breaking ceremony for a temple started in Ayodhya, saying he is the embodiment of love, compassion and justice. His tweet comes a day after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed hope that today's ceremony will become an occasion for "national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation".

Mr Gandhi's hard-hitting tweet did not mention the BJP. Roughly translated from Hindi, the tweet read, "Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is the manifestation of the best human qualities. He represents the humanity that lies in the depths of our mind. Ram is love. He is never manifested in hatred. Ram is compassion. He is never manifested in cruelty. Ram is justice. He is never manifested through injustice."

The Congress was not invited for the ceremony which took place earlier today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the groundbreaking ceremony, placing a 40 kg silver brick as the symbolic first stone of the temple.

Around 150 people, including Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Uttar Pradesh Governor, and other VIPs were present at the event.

Yesterday, Mr Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted hailing Lord Ram.

"Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is with everyone, Ram is with everyone," read a Hindi tweet of Ms Gandhi Vadra, who is an in-charge of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

"With the message and grace of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomipujan ceremony of the temple of Ramlala became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation," read another tweet, in a reminder of the clash and bloodshed over the issue for decades.

In his message to the people, PM Modi said It is an "emotional moment" for India as a "long wait ends today".

"Lord Ram has taught us to how to commit to our responsibilities. He has taught us how to move beyond resistance and follow a path of knowledge... Ram had a measured approach according to situation and place. He taught us to prosper by taking everyone along. He advocated unbiased approach, he advocated a modern outlook. His ideals are inspiring us to move forward," he added.