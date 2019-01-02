Ram Devotees Should Agree To PM Modi's Comments On Temple: Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti also appealed to opposition leaders to help in temple construction. (File)

BJP leader Uma Bharti, a key figure in the Ram temple agitation, on Wednesday asked the "devotees of Ram" to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that the demands for a law to build the temple can only be considered after the judicial process is over.

The union minister's remarks came even as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad insisted that only a legislation could pave the way for the construction of the temple and that Hindus could not wait till eternity.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a comprehensive interview, including on the issue of the Ram temple. All devotees of Ram should agree to this," Ms Bharti said in a tweet.

She added that PM Modi's remarks did not block the way for building the temple as the option of doing so through dialogue among different groups remained open.

Uma Bharti also appealed to opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee to help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in temple construction.

"Building the temple is difficult as well as easy. If all political parties agree to it like they did for the construction of Somnath temple, then nothing can be better than this. If the matter is left unresolved, then only Ram knows how it (the matter) will conclude," she tweeted.

PM Modi on Tuesday suggested that any decision on an ordinance on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh could only be taken after the completion of the judicial process, while asserting that the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfil its responsibility.