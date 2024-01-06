'Ram Ayenge': PM Narendra Modi Shares Swasti Mehul's Bhajan

PM Modi's post got almost 300,000 views in just one hour after it was shared.

Excitement is building up in Ayodhya as the city prepares for a big event-the consecration of Lord Ram in the Ram temple. It's just a little over two weeks until January 22nd, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there to inaugurate the temple and oversee the consecration of Ram Lala. The whole city is buzzing with festival-like energy, and people all over the country are eagerly anticipating this special moment.

Adding to the excitement is a beautiful song by a rising singer named Swasti Mehul. Her song dedicated to Lord Ram has become very popular, capturing the hearts of many, including Prime Minister Modi, who praised it on Twitter. This has made the song even more widely known and has increased the enthusiasm for the event across the nation.

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads, "If you listen to this Bhajan of Swasti Ji once, it keeps resonating in the ears for a long time. It fills the eyes with tears and the mind with emotions."

स्वस्ति जी का ये भजन एक बार सुन लें तो लंबे समय तक कानों में गूंजता रहता है। आंखों को आंसुओं से, मन को भावों से भर देता है। #ShriRamBhajanhttps://t.co/0nD3XmAbzk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024

The post got almost 300,000 views in just one hour after it was shared. It's gaining a lot of popularity.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organized, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.



(With inputs from ANI)