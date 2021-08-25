Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Other Actors Summoned In Drugs Case

Top actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and 10 others will be questioned in a four-year-old drugs case, sources have said. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rakul Preet Singh on September 6, Rana Daggubati on September 8 and Ravi Teja on September 9.

In 2017, the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department had registered 12 cases in after seizing drugs worth Rs 30 lakh. Chargesheets have been filed in 11 cases against drug traffickers.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate initiated money laundering proceedings on basis of the Excise Department cases.

Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja or Puri Jagannath have not been named as accused. "It is premature to say whether they are involved in money laundering," said senior officials of the agency.