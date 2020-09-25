Actor Rakul Preet, Deepika Padukone's Manager Questioned In Drugs Probe

Rakul Preet Singh arrives at NCB office to join probe in drug case related to Sushant Rajput case.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh today appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record her statement in connection with the agency's drug probe linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has also reached the NCB office in Colaba for questioning by the Special Investigation Team, officials said.

This is the first time that both Rakul Preet and Ms Prakash appeared for questioning before the anti-drug agency that has launched an inquiry following chats retrieved from the phone of arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Rakul Preet was to record her statement on Thursday, but her team had claimed she had not received summons from the central agency. Shortly afterwards, NCB officials reached out to her following which she acknowledged the summons.

Besides Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by the NCB in its widening drug probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which has thrown up a drugs and Bollywood twist after some incriminating WhatsApp chats were found by investigators.

Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan's names emerged during questioning of Ms Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 9 on charges of buying drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently housed at the Byculla Jail in Mumbai, has been accused of "being an active member of a drug syndicate" and organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, who she dated in his final months.

Ms Chakraborty has denied the allegations levelled by the NCB that she is an active member of a "drug syndicate".

The names of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were revealed in WhatsApp chats retrieved from the phone of Sushant Singh Rajput's talent agent Jaya Saha, who is also being questioned by investigators. The chats suggested that the actors had used drugs.

Deepika Padukone has been summoned tomorrow and Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday.