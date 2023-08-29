Raksha Bandhan 2023: Here's How Brothers Can Wish Their Sisters

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between a sister and her brother.

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival celebrated in the Hindu month of Shravan. The festivity marks the celebration of the relationship between a brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. They also apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their good health and prosperity. After this, they exchange sweets and gifts with each other.

The bond between sisters and brothers will always be special and unique. Instead of just celebrating Raksha Bandhan the traditional way, brothers can pen a message for their sisters to make their day extra special. Write a sweet note and accompany it with your gift. This will add a personal touch to the festivity and will make your sisters feel extra special.

You can take ideas for your messages from here: