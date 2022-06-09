Rajya Sabha Elections On June 10: Full List Of Candidates

Rajya Sabha polls will be held on June 10.

The elections to fill the vacant seats of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana will be held on June 10. All the parties are in full swing to keep their MLAs together ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in order to thwart any attempt of horse-trading by the Opposition.

The polls will be held for six seats from Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Rajasthan and Karnataka.

A total of 57 seats of the Upper House of the Parliament across 15 states were vacant. Out of this, 41 candidates from different states have already been elected unopposed.

There are seven candidates contesting for six seats from Maharashtra while Karnataka will also witness an intense fight with six candidates in the fray for four seats.

In Maharashtra, the elections for Rajya Sabha will be held for the first time after over two decades, as in all previous polls the candidates were elected unopposed. The last Rajya Sabha election was held in Maharashtra in 1998.

Both in Rajasthan and Haryana, it could be tough for Congress in one seat due to the presence of Independent candidates.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seeking reelection from Karnataka while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is contesting from Maharashtra.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting from the states where the Rajya Sabha polls will be held.

Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena)

Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena)

Piyush Goyal (BJP)

Anil Bonde (BJP)

Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP)

Praful Patel (NCP)

Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress)

Rajasthan

Randeep Surjewala (Congress)

Mukul Wasnik (Congress)

Pramod Tiwari (Congress)

Ghanshyam Tiwar (BJP)

Subhash Chandra (Independent supported by BJP)

Haryana

Ajay Maken (Congress)

Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP)

Kartikeya Sharma (Independent)

Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP)

Lehar Singh Siroya (BJP)

Jaggesh (BJP)

Jairam Ramesh (Congress)

Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress)

D Kupendra Reddy (JD-S)