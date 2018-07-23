Rajya Sabha Lawmakers Can Now Submit Online Notices And Applications

Venkaiah Naidu said existing system of giving physical notices will also continue (File)

Members of the Upper House of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, will now be able to raise their issues by submitting online applications and notices, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced on Monday.

"You are aware that Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been actively using a number of ICT applications and implementing various e-Governance initiatives for the benefit of the members. I am happy to announce yet another step in this direction. To allow members to submit various parliamentary notices online, from any location, a secure e-Notices application is being launched for use and benefit of members," he said.

Mr Naidu said that the web based facility will allow online submission of notices by members in respect of various devices for raising issues under the rules such as Questions, Zero Hour, Special Mention, Calling Attention and Short Duration Discussion.

"However, the existing system of giving physical notices in the Notice Office would also continue," he said urging the members to use the new system.

He complimented the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General and all his officers as well as staff of the NIC for the initiative.

Mr Naidu also took note that some members coming and directly trying to give notices to him and asked them to end the practice.

"May be it is lack of information... Some Members are coming and directly trying to give it to the Chairman. That is not the practice. There is Table Office. There are other systems in place. You can give it there," he said.

The Chairman also informed the members that once the House meets, members coming late should come quietly and then occupy their seat.

"Anybody leaving in between should go quietly, without disturbing others and without wishing. Standing in the lobby and all that does not send a good signal. This is not confined to one party or one side. This is for all the honourable members. I hope all of you will understand this and appreciate and cooperate," he said.

The House also expressed its deep sorrow to the passing away of noted poet and lyricist Gopal Das 'Neeraj'.

"In the passing away of 'Neeraj', the country has lost an eminent poet of this generation and a popular lyricist, whose evergreen hits will remain popular for years to come. We deeply mourn the passing away of Gopal Das 'Neeraj'," Mr Naidu said in his obituary reference.