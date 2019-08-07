Rajya Sabha Has Had 'Best Session In 17 Years': Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Complimenting members, Venkaiah Naidu said this session is the fifth best in the last 41 years.

The Rajya Sabha set a "new normal" in its "highly productive" 249th session, with extended sittings and record number of bills disposed, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.

He was speaking before adjourning the House sine die. A total of 32 bills were passed in 35 sittings, Venkaiah Naidu said.

"This session is the best session in the last 17 years accounting for 52 sessions" he said.

Venkaiah Naidu also lauded the "mutual understanding" between ruling and opposition members in running the House smoothly.

"The House had 39 debates on legislative proposals and issues of public importance," he said, adding that most of the debates were of "good quality" with all side presenting their views.

Complimenting members, Venkaiah Naidu said this session is the fifth best in the last 41 years.

"This session has recorded best of all performances," said Venkaiah Naidu.

During this session, a total time of 19 hours and 20 minutes were lost in disruptions by opposition parties on several issues.

"However, the House sat beyond extended time on 19 days and gained around 28 hours," Venkaiah Naidu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.