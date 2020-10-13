Rajya Sabha Election On November 9 For 11 Seats From UP, Uttarakhand

The elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats - nine from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand - will be held on November 9.

Masks, thermal scanning, and use of sanitisers will be ensured to check the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 70 lakh people in India so far. The government-mandated rules on social distancing will also be strictly followed, the Election Commission said in a statement.

The official statement further said that "chief electroral officers as observers in the two states" have been appointed, and the chief secretaries of the two states have been directed to "depute a senior officer to ensure the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are compiled with while making arrangements for conducting the elections."