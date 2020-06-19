Gujarat BJP MLA Arrives In Ambulance To Cast Vote For Rajya Sabha Election

Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki was hospitalised following a health issue. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Matar assembly constituency, Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki arrived in an ambulance to cast his vote in Rajya Sabha elections on Friday.

The MLA was hospitalised following a health issue reached the polling booth directly from the hospital.

Voting for elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha began today. The polls to the Upper House seats from seven states were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26. However, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Madhya Pradesh, buses carrying Congress MLAs, left from party leader Kamal Nath''s residence, for the state Legislative Assembly in Bhopal for voting. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also cast his vote.

Meanwhile, three buses, carrying BJP MLAs, reached Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur.

Voting began at 9.00 am and is set to continue till 4.00 pm. The counting will take place at 5.00 pm.

Polling is being held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats).