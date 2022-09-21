Raju Srivastava Dies: 5 Points On The Actor-Comedian

He was born as Satya Prakash Srivastava on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to IMDb, his father Rameshchandra Srivastava was a poet. In his school time he used to imitate his teachers.

Raju Srivastava performed small roles in Bollywood films like Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar and Bombay To Goa.

He got his big break with the comedy talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which aired on TV between 2005 and 2017. His imaginary characters Gajodhar and Manohar were loved by one and all.

The comedian married Sikha from Lucknow in 1993. The couple has two children - a girl named Antara and a boy Ayushman.