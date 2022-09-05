Rajpath Will Now Be Kartavya Path: "Abolition Of Colonial Mindset"

The revamped Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in the heart of Delhi, which will be open to the public soon, will have a new name in keeping with its new look. The whole area has been re-named Kartavya Path (Path of Duty) in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to shed names and symbols reminiscent of the British era.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path -- a reminder of the Prime Minister's emphasis of duty in the run-up to 2047, when India marks 100 years of Independence.

During his address from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, PM Modi had stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to colonial mindset. In line with it, the Navy changed its ensign last week, during the launch of the country's first homemade aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Earlier, the name of the road on which PM's residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sources said on September 7, the NDMC has convened a special meeting for the renaming. This was meant to be a "message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over", sources said.

The new-look Rajpath will be opened to the public next week after a 20-month gap.

Considered the most popular public space in the city, the stretch has been redeveloped with red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around.

There are more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.

The Central Vista Avenue has been revamped with dedicated vending zones where not only the staple ice-cream, but food from 16 states will be available. There will also be new blocks for public amenities and parking zones for more than 1000 cars.

This is the first phase that has been completed under the ambitious redevelopment plan of the Central Vista, which will be the nation's power corridor.

The entire project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.