'India, China Handled Differences With Maturity,' Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh referred to PM Modi and Xi Jinping's informal meeting earlier this month.

Asserting that India and China share "cordial relations", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that "perceptional differences" between both countries on boundary issue have been handled with "great maturity and responsibly".

"India shares cordial relations with China. There are perceptional differences between both the countries on the boundary issue but the issue has been handled with great maturity and responsibly," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

Mr Singh said that the neighbours have amicably managed their differences and not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand.

To back his statement, the Defence Minister referred to the second informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

Mr Singh said that during the meeting, Xi Jinping did not discuss Kashmir, respecting the fact that it was India's internal matter.

He added that China's recent statement for action against terror was also "significant".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong, on Saturday said relations between New Delhi and Beijing was to go beyond the "bilateral scope, and have important and far-reaching strategic significance."

Tensions had soared between India and and China during a military stand-off over China constructing a road in near a tri-junction border area Doklam in 2017.

