'Will Serve Till People Want': Rajnath Singh Lauds PM Modi's Leadership

With BJP-led NDA seeking a hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the government in third, as well as, fourth term also and will continue to serve till people want him to do so.

In an interview with ANI, the Defence Minister said that people are witnessing who is raising India's stature in the international community and will raise it further.

"Naturally, they look to Modiji. It is a big attraction, people are with us...where is he going...he is there will be there, this will be third term, he will be there for the fourth term also... he will stay (in office) till he is capable, till the nation wants him," he said.

The party has expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve another term. The BJP itself has set a target of 370 seats.

Rajnath Singh also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will "sweep" in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and put up good performance in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

He said BJP is making efforts form a government in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 assembly elections.

"We will win a good number of seats in South India, we will be sweeping Karnataka. There could be an odd seat...but we will sweep Karnataka," the senior BJP leader said.

Amid several political leaders switching sides and joining the BJP, the Union Minister said that it is not wrong if anyone wants to join their "family."

"Why will we oppose if anyone wants to come in to our family?...Our message is not getting diluted. We work based on ideology, some programmes, with a definite goal. We want to create a Viksit Bharat...All those who want to come are welcome," he said.

Several leaders from Congress joined BJP in recent past including Ashok Chavan, Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh and Naveen Jindal.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4. BJP has recorded two successive victories in Lok Sabha polls under Narendra Modi's leadership. It got a bigger majority in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

