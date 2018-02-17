Rajnath Singh Lauds Delhi Police for Arresting Indian Mujahideen Terrorist

Ariz Khan, held by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Banbasa on the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, was among the people present at the Batla House flat where a gunfight between Indian Mujahideen terrorists and police took place in 2008 but had succeeded in escaping.
Addressing the 71st Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police, Rajnath Singh also announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore by the Union Home Ministry towards the Delhi Police Martyrs Fund. Generally, the corpus is funded by the Delhi Police personnel by contributing a day's salary once a year.
He also lauded the force's community policing and Intelligent Traffic Management System initiatives.
The Minister said since forensics are crucial in crime investigation, the government is adding more forensic laboratories in the national capital. Besides, he said the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) will soon become fully operational, giving police forces an edge.
Citing the example of how police in Bogota, capital of South America's Columbia, once known as the murder capital, brought a turn around and made the city safe, Rajnath Singh said with effective strategy crime graph can be checked almost 70 per cent even in metros, like Delhi and Mumbai.