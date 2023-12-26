Rajnath Singh In J&K Tomorrow, Days After Terror Attack On Army Vehicle

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow, days after terror attack on two army vehicles that left four soldiers dead in Poonch. Accompanied by top Army and civilian officials, he will monitor the situation on the ground. He will hold meetings with top security officials regarding the measures being taken to deal with the situation.

His visit follows Chief of Army staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande's visit to spot on Monday, when he reviewed the anti-terror operation in progress in Surankote and Rajouri district's Thanamandi forest belt.

The terrorists had targeted two Army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch on Thursday.

Six days on, security forces are still searching for the terrorists behind the ambush. Cordon and search operations have been on and sniffer dogs have been deployed in the area.

More than 30 suspects have been questioned over the last days and several have been released.