Live Updates: "Shastra Puja" In Paris, Sortie For Rajnath Singh During Rafale Handover

India had signed an agreement with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs. 59,000 crore in September 2016.

All India | Posted by | Updated: October 08, 2019 15:27 IST
Rajnath Singh is also expected to undertake a sortie in the Rafale aircraft. (file photo)

New Delhi/Paris: 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to France, during which he will receive the first of the 36 long-awaited Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Mr Singh is also expected to undertake a sortie in the aircraft and hold discussions with the country's top leadership during his time in the European country. Shortly after landing in Paris, the Defence Minister tweeted that the visit aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.

Mr Singh held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace, the official base of the French President and welcomed France as an "important strategic partner" of India.

"We have a multi-dimensional relationship with France and the ties are progressing on all fronts. The talks today are part of a comprehensive defence dialogue between the two countries," said defence secretary Ajay Kumar, who is part of the ministerial delegation to France. 

India had signed an agreement with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs. 59,000 crore in September 2016. The first batch of four jets will come next May.

Here are the updates on Rajnath Singh's visit to France:




Oct 08, 2019
14:25 (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and President of France Emmanuel Macron held a meeting in Paris today.
Oct 08, 2019
14:23 (IST)
Oct 08, 2019
14:22 (IST)
The handover is happening at a time when India is celebrating Dussehra, a festival signifying the victory of good over evil, as well as the 87th Indian Air Force Day.
Oct 08, 2019
14:21 (IST)
Rajnath Singh will officially accept the first Rafale aircraft from the French government at the Merignac air base near Bordeaux in the presence of top government officials on Tuesday.
