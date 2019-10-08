Live Updates: 'Shastra Puja' In Paris, Sortie For Rajnath Singh During Rafale Handover

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to France, during which he will receive the first of the 36 long-awaited Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Mr Singh is also expected to undertake a sortie in the aircraft and hold discussions with the country's top leadership during his time in the European country. Shortly after landing in Paris, the Defence Minister tweeted that the visit aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.

Mr Singh held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace, the official base of the French President and welcomed France as an "important strategic partner" of India.

"We have a multi-dimensional relationship with France and the ties are progressing on all fronts. The talks today are part of a comprehensive defence dialogue between the two countries," said defence secretary Ajay Kumar, who is part of the ministerial delegation to France.

India had signed an agreement with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs. 59,000 crore in September 2016. The first batch of four jets will come next May.

